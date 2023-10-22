Fixes for larger worlds

Version 0.5.8 is mostly a set of fixes to issues introduced in version 0.5.7. Hopefully this addresses most of the issues that larger worlds caused.
Thank you everyone who filed bug reports! They make fixes so much easier and faster.
- Fix issues where world map was not properly displayed after leaving a dungeon
- Fix world gen issue causing weird water placement
- Fix some world map visibility issues
- Fix town resurrection costing too many crystals
- Fix some character portrait not rendering issues
