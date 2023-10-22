Yog-Sothoth's Yard Patch Note V1.0.3

Hello everyone, thank you for your support of Yog-Sothoth's Yard！The update includes：
1 Fixed the issue that sometimes the program may be stuck while the Carnival begins.
2 Lowered Monthly Star rating requirements for ‘Clean’.
3 Fixed the issue about quest descriptions for missions.
4 Fixed issue where some NPC quests incorrectly refreshed.
5 Fixed issue where Save/Load tutorial popped up when returning to main menu from ‘Save’.
6 Fixed issue of ‘Exploration Progress’’s rewards that couldn't be claimed.
7 Fixed issue of ‘Achievement’ when some players got 10-Star but achievement didn't pop.
This update aims to smooth out issues found after launch and refine the gameplay experience. Thank you for playing Yog-Sothoth's Yard and providing feedback! Please let us know if any other problems occur. We welcome your feedback by filling out the form at Feedback Link.
Yog-Sothoth's Yard Team
