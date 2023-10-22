Update, Version 20231022

English
[Samujier]New location: Samujier Supermarket.
[Samujier Supermarket]Added a weapon vendor, a clothes vendor, a witchcraft vendor, a food ingredient vendor, an alcohol vendor, a book vendor, a souvenir vendor, and a bread vendor.
[Samujier Supermarket]The weapon vendor can also modify guns for you.
[Item]New item: Samujier's Epic. (It can unlock Samujier's faith and provide some devotion.)
[Samujier Supermarket]The book vendor now sells Samujier's Epics
[Butterfly]The teleport location of Samujier Supermarket automatically unlocks once you visit this location.
[Samujier Supermarket]Added a Tombstone card player.
[Samujier]Added a tombstone.
简体中文
【萨姆吉尔】新地点：萨姆吉尔超市
【萨姆吉尔超市】加入了一个武器商人、一个衣服商人、一个巫术商人、一个食材商人、一个酒类商人、一个书籍商人、一个特产品商人、一个面包商人。
【萨姆吉尔超市】武器商人也可以帮你改造枪支。
【物品】新物品：萨姆吉尔史诗（可以解锁萨姆吉尔信仰并提供一些虔诚。）
【萨姆吉尔超市】书籍商人现在会贩卖萨姆吉尔史诗。
【蝴蝶之翼】萨姆吉尔超市的传送地点会在你访问那里后自动开启。
【萨姆吉尔超市】加入了一个墓石牌的牌手。
【萨姆吉尔】加入了一个墓碑。
