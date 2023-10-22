UPDATE 4.22 HALLOWEEN ed.

Hello, drivers! ːsteamhappyː

Work on trailers takes much longer than planned (already calculated in months), so they are not included in this update.

In this update, work was done to optimize the game, fix many bugs, and also added lights to the roofs of cars, a new themed seller (will be available within a month), and new themed items.

What else is being worked on:

Driver customization (clothing, hats)

Replaceable bumpers

New third biome

Forks in the roads

And of course, new cars

Get ready, it's going to be dusty ːplaneː

CHANGELOG

Added a new seller to the starting location

Added new bumper decoration

Added new figures to the dashboard

Added new music cassette

Merchant put on a strange hat

CARS

Added mirror reflections in the Farmer (test mode, enabled in graphics settings)

Added engraving to engines

Changes in the Ranger interior

Fixed Wrangel body

Changes in the Wrangel interior

Added sunvisors to the Farmer

Improved locking system for items in the trunk

Cars turn off when returning home

The right Wrangel door is placed only on it

Farmer and Wrangel is no longer dirty

Added gear lever to cars

Added wheel installation sound

Added headlight state saving

Added sunvisors state saving

Correct position of the ignition key after the tunnel

Added sound for repairing parts

The water tank can no longer be repaired

Improved engine sound positioning

Improved music positioning in car

CHARACTER

The character's jump has been significantly improved:

-- Easy to jump into cars and trunks

-- Increased jump height

-- Fixed tripping on edges

The direction of view is maintained when exiting the car

Fixed camera shake when leaving the car

Fixed "floating" control bug

Character no longer accelerates on hills

Improved character control

ITEMS

Added 5 roof lights for cars (can be purchased from the starter store)

Added tire bounce sound

Music cassettes now have a price

Fixed a bug when the next track in the radio did not turn on

Fixed the sound of placing a figure on a dashboard

FIXES

Fixed loot generation system

Fixed the sand texture of the first biome

Fixed collisions in locations

Fixed a bug with a jerky third-person camera

Fixed spawn <Item_name>

Fixed road joints

Fixed a bug with the end of trip window

Fixed a bug with pushing the car

Fixed bench near the house

INTERFACES AND MENUS

New statistics - number of tunnels traversed

Added tooltip for pills

Added game volume setting

Added new interface sounds

Added new tooltips

Improved menu transitions

Some changes in settings

OPTIMIZATION

Interactive car sections have been optimized

Fixed and optimized item collisions

Start location optimization

Sand material optimized

Improved performance on ultrawide monitors

OTHER