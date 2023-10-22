UPDATE 4.22 HALLOWEEN ed.

Hello, drivers! ːsteamhappyː
Work on trailers takes much longer than planned (already calculated in months), so they are not included in this update.
In this update, work was done to optimize the game, fix many bugs, and also added lights to the roofs of cars, a new themed seller (will be available within a month), and new themed items.
What else is being worked on:
- Driver customization (clothing, hats)
- Replaceable bumpers
- New third biome
- Forks in the roads
- And of course, new cars
Get ready, it's going to be dusty ːplaneː
CHANGELOG
HALLOWEEN UPDATE
- Added a new seller to the starting location
- Added new bumper decoration
- Added new figures to the dashboard
- Added new music cassette
- Merchant put on a strange hat
CARS
- Added mirror reflections in the Farmer (test mode, enabled in graphics settings)
- Added engraving to engines
- Changes in the Ranger interior
- Fixed Wrangel body
- Changes in the Wrangel interior
- Added sunvisors to the Farmer
- Improved locking system for items in the trunk
- Cars turn off when returning home
- The right Wrangel door is placed only on it
- Farmer and Wrangel is no longer dirty
- Added gear lever to cars
- Added wheel installation sound
- Added headlight state saving
- Added sunvisors state saving
- Correct position of the ignition key after the tunnel
- Added sound for repairing parts
- The water tank can no longer be repaired
- Improved engine sound positioning
- Improved music positioning in car
CHARACTER
- The character's jump has been significantly improved:
-- Easy to jump into cars and trunks
-- Increased jump height
-- Fixed tripping on edges
- The animation of entering and exiting the car has been accelerated
- The direction of view is maintained when exiting the car
- Fixed camera shake when leaving the car
- Fixed "floating" control bug
- Character no longer accelerates on hills
- Improved character control
ITEMS
- Added 5 roof lights for cars (can be purchased from the starter store)
- Added tire bounce sound
- Music cassettes now have a price
- Fixed a bug when the next track in the radio did not turn on
- Fixed the sound of placing a figure on a dashboard
FIXES
- Fixed loot generation system
- Fixed the sand texture of the first biome
- Fixed collisions in locations
- Fixed a bug with a jerky third-person camera
- Fixed spawn <Item_name>
- Fixed road joints
- Fixed a bug with the end of trip window
- Fixed a bug with pushing the car
- Fixed bench near the house
INTERFACES AND MENUS
- New statistics - number of tunnels traversed
- Added tooltip for pills
- Added game volume setting
- Added new interface sounds
- Added new tooltips
- Improved menu transitions
- Some changes in settings
OPTIMIZATION
- Interactive car sections have been optimized
- Fixed and optimized item collisions
- Start location optimization
- Sand material optimized
- Improved performance on ultrawide monitors
OTHER
- Updated metal material
- Sand material no longer reflects light
Changed files in this update