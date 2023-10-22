The Endless Dream Early Access

Dear players, we are happy to announce that from October 31st you will be able to access the first part of our game, The Endless Dream, in early access mode!

This means that you will have the opportunity to enter the fantastic world that we have created for you and follow the first adventures of our protagonists. In addition, you will be able to contribute to making the game better with your feedback and suggestions, which will be essential for the development of the following parts.

The Endless Dream is a puzzle adventure game where you explore a dreamlike world, full of mysteries and wonders. A journey that will take you inside the mind of a man. A father who ended up in a coma and lost his memories.

We are eager to know what you think and to share with you our passion for this project. Thank you very much for your support and have fun!