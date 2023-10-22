 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeon Dreams 2 update for 22 October 2023

Version 1.42

Share · View all patches · Build 12504595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Filtered option when selecting Teleport Runes / Gifts / Appraisal Items / Seeds
  • Get a "Plus Valor" accessory after credits and use it to double your JP, even in new game plus! (not retroactive, sorry)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1843471 Depot 1843471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link