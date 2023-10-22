- Filtered option when selecting Teleport Runes / Gifts / Appraisal Items / Seeds
- Get a "Plus Valor" accessory after credits and use it to double your JP, even in new game plus! (not retroactive, sorry)
Dungeon Dreams 2 update for 22 October 2023
Version 1.42
Patchnotes via Steam Community
