 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Asteroids update for 22 October 2023

Update 0.4.7 HotFix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12504594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all!
This hotfix finally solved the world loading problem. No more missing items you placed.

Several alerts related to Plasma Gate management have also been added.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2405271 Depot 2405271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link