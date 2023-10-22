 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 22 October 2023

1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12504575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added button to view previous round damage records from shop
  • Looted active relics now default to repeated activation
  • After stage 20, every 12 seconds that the boss is alive, subsequently summoned enemy minions gain damage
  • Added unit shop level 6: 50% chance to roll a tier 5 - 50% chance to roll a unit upgrade - Otherwise, rolls any unit
  • Added repeated buy to anvil's overdrive
  • Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2139441 Depot 2139441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link