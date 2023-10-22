- Added button to view previous round damage records from shop
- Looted active relics now default to repeated activation
- After stage 20, every 12 seconds that the boss is alive, subsequently summoned enemy minions gain damage
- Added unit shop level 6: 50% chance to roll a tier 5 - 50% chance to roll a unit upgrade - Otherwise, rolls any unit
- Added repeated buy to anvil's overdrive
- Bug Fixes
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 22 October 2023
1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
