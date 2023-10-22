 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sword Game update for 22 October 2023

Patch 1.51

Share · View all patches · Build 12504551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Reduced the period where the hitbox stays active at the end of slash animations
• Slightly reduced how much the spawn rate is increased by additional players in Survival
• Fixed a bug where the duration of ’Time’ games would sometimes default to 3 minutes instead of the selected value
• Adjustments to some sound effects

Changed files in this update

Sword Game Content Depot 1380151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link