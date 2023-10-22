• Reduced the period where the hitbox stays active at the end of slash animations
• Slightly reduced how much the spawn rate is increased by additional players in Survival
• Fixed a bug where the duration of ’Time’ games would sometimes default to 3 minutes instead of the selected value
• Adjustments to some sound effects
Sword Game update for 22 October 2023
Patch 1.51
