PUNCHERMAN! update for 22 October 2023

Update Notes: Oct. 22, 2023

Build 12504542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! We made some updates to PUNCHERMAN! earlier in the summer, and we're very excited to finally release them on Steam.

Most of these updates are minor bug fixes that we uncovered during playtests, so there are no significant changes to standard gameplay. However, there is one front-facing change that might catch your eye: fire hydrants now shoot up a fountain of water on being destroyed, and you can ride it to gain some altitude! Will this help you in your quest to become the best dad ever? We don't know -- it just sounded like a fun idea, so we implemented it!

