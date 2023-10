Share · View all patches · Build 12504507 · Last edited 22 October 2023 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy

News:

1 new puzzle.

new sound effects has been added to the game.

BugFixes

Items not updating when open inventory after beeing in the hints section.

Outline on items not always rendering.

Cursor not always highlightning propperly when interacting

Fiexed a spelling error on text in begining