- Improved translations for Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.
- Fixed bug related to unlocking achievements.
- Fixed bug where correct music was not always playing,
- Improved pod skin in pocket dimension.
SuperPantsu Tentikun update for 22 October 2023
Update 1.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
