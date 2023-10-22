 Skip to content

SuperPantsu Tentikun update for 22 October 2023

Update 1.02

Build 12504427

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved translations for Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.
  • Fixed bug related to unlocking achievements.
  • Fixed bug where correct music was not always playing,
  • Improved pod skin in pocket dimension.

