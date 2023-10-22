Early Access Update - 0.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12504417 · Last edited 22 October 2023 – 13:52:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone. Happy Halloween in advance.

In this update I have added Halloween themed props as promised.

Here lets have a look what all props are added :-

Skeleton :- The skeleton is a device which can break or push any object when activated.

Pumpkin - Jack O Lantern - Both Yellow and Orange colored.

Skull :- Can break or push objects due to its heavy weight.

Tombstone :- Can break or push objects due to its heavy weight. Can be used like a domino chain also.

Coffin :- Can break or push objects due to its heavy weight. Can be used like a domino chain also.

Instructions:-

The above props are found under :-

Skeleton : Under Normal Props -> Devices Tab

Rest : Under Normal Props -> Structures Tab

Let us know if you are facing any errors.

More Halloween themed props are in development. Please don't hesitate to share any ideas if you have any.

Discord Server Link - https://discord.com/invite/aBmPSBKT8C

Thanks,

Agniv