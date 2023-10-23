 Skip to content

R.A.V.E - Real-time Audio Visual Experience Playtest update for 23 October 2023

0.1.0.8 Beta

Build 12504413 · Last edited by Wendy

Venue Builder:

  • Added "Raveyard (Seasonal)" venue.

Clothing:

  • Added "Shorts" with 8 designs.
  • Updated "Harem Pants", "Jeans", and "Short Jeans" models.
  • Updated backend framework to ease the process of adding more clothing in the future.

Mini-Games:

  • Added "Billiards: 8-Ball" mini-game to Club Surrealist, Entercity Loft, Surrealist Cargo, and The Warehouse.

Venue - The Lab:

  • Added "CYBOARG" Merch Booth.

Venue - Surrealist Cargo:

  • Added Day/Night cycle (3 hours).
  • Added 3 Camera Views.
  • Improved lighting, shadows, and reflections.

Default Character:

  • Fixed camera while crouching due to bug introduced in 0.1.0.7.1 Beta.

