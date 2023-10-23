0.1.0.8 Beta

Venue Builder:
- Added "Raveyard (Seasonal)" venue.
Clothing:
- Added "Shorts" with 8 designs.
- Updated "Harem Pants", "Jeans", and "Short Jeans" models.
- Updated backend framework to ease the process of adding more clothing in the future.
Mini-Games:
- Added "Billiards: 8-Ball" mini-game to Club Surrealist, Entercity Loft, Surrealist Cargo, and The Warehouse.
Venue - The Lab:
- Added "CYBOARG" Merch Booth.
Venue - Surrealist Cargo:
- Added Day/Night cycle (3 hours).
- Added 3 Camera Views.
- Improved lighting, shadows, and reflections.
Default Character:
- Fixed camera while crouching due to bug introduced in 0.1.0.7.1 Beta.
