国際指定怪異124号 東京廃村 update for 22 October 2023

23/10/22　実績に関する不具合などの修正

・東海モードの実績が下に１つズレた形で開放されていたいたため、修正しました
・リュウグウノツカイの修理速度２倍が機能していなかった不具合が修正されました
・生き鎖のチュートリアルに遭遇する機会がレアだったため、条件を変更しました

