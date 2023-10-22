・東海モードの実績が下に１つズレた形で開放されていたいたため、修正しました
・リュウグウノツカイの修理速度２倍が機能していなかった不具合が修正されました
・生き鎖のチュートリアルに遭遇する機会がレアだったため、条件を変更しました
国際指定怪異124号 東京廃村 update for 22 October 2023
23/10/22 実績に関する不具合などの修正
Patchnotes via Steam Community
