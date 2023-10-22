-
Engine Sound change : car Compactine now has for a better sound
-
Graphics post processing effects changed to have more natural colors
-
Menu music replaced by a more dynamic one
-
Intro background enchanced
Youmandriver update for 22 October 2023
V1.30 update : better sound & gfx
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2002521 Depot 2002521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update