Youmandriver update for 22 October 2023

V1.30 update : better sound & gfx

Build 12504380

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Engine Sound change : car Compactine now has for a better sound

  • Graphics post processing effects changed to have more natural colors

  • Menu music replaced by a more dynamic one

  • Intro background enchanced

