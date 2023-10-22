1.现在在据点也可以对快捷栏的技能进行交互了
2.修复了稀有技能飓风伤害异常的BUG
3.修复了升级技能会导致所有被动技能失效、不消耗经验值且回复所有状态的BUG
4.收集任务增加提示
5.探索任务增加提示
6.魔法石打造物品增加提示
7.所有魔物额外增加一组装备掉落、符文掉落、技能书掉落
传说之始 update for 22 October 2023
传说之始 v0.4.3 更新日志
Patchnotes via Steam Community
