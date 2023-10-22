-New Vehicle: Chi-Ha Short Gun, a Japanese 120mm self-propelled gun!
-Confirmed 3 new vehicles to be added this week: M41M, Firefly, Type 5 Medium Tank.
-Optimized the Mobility of the Maus and added pivot-turning.
-Fixed a bug where AI wouldn't attack after getting too close.
Balance adjustments:
-Player vehicle rank's impact on enemy strength is halved.
-Using vehicles higher than Rank1 will increase the initial mission difficulty (up to level 4). This will affect the rank of enemies, allies, and turrets in missions.
