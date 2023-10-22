 Skip to content

Card Hog update for 22 October 2023

Translation and UI fixes

22 October 2023

  • Fixed multiple Chinese translation issues (thanks to Icy-Cream feedback)
  • Fixed a softlock in workshop navigation
  • Fixed a couple of small UI issues

Going to bump up the price today too. That is stressing me out big time ːlunar2019piginablanketː

There are a couple of mostly translation-related issues I would like to fix and Card Hog will be ready for full release. There won't be much of a fanfare, it doesn't have momentum for that ːchslimeː But I do hope it will become visible to more eyes.

Cheers!

