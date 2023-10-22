 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 22 October 2023

Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12504308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Autosave is now disabled by default.
  • Added setting for the file watcher.
  • The file watcher and autosaves can't be active at once anymore.
  • Fixed file watcher changes not being applied until after you click the window again.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2060162 Depot 2060162
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link