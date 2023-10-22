- Autosave is now disabled by default.
- Added setting for the file watcher.
- The file watcher and autosaves can't be active at once anymore.
- Fixed file watcher changes not being applied until after you click the window again.
The Farmer Was Replaced update for 22 October 2023
Fixes
