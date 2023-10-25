 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Witchtastic update for 25 October 2023

Halloween Special

Share · View all patches · Build 12504257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Unlock five unique pumpkin hats while playing Witchtastic from October 25 to November 6.

One pumkin hat gets unlocked for each completed chapter, so make sure to start a new profile if you want to collect them all!

Changed files in this update

Witchtastic Depot 1080011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link