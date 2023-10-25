Halloween Special

Unlock five unique pumpkin hats while playing Witchtastic from October 25 to November 6.
One pumkin hat gets unlocked for each completed chapter, so make sure to start a new profile if you want to collect them all!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Unlock five unique pumpkin hats while playing Witchtastic from October 25 to November 6.
One pumkin hat gets unlocked for each completed chapter, so make sure to start a new profile if you want to collect them all!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update