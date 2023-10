Share · View all patches · Build 12504254 · Last edited 22 October 2023 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy

When a player is attacking an enemy territory, the "View Troop" button can now also show information on the enemy's troops.

Pressing the "Friendly Units" button will switch to the "Enemy Units" button, which will display a list of enemy units.

The find rate of higher class units found by the "Search" command has been increased by 5% to make them easier to find.