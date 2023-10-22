 Skip to content

Miwa: The Sacred Fox update for 22 October 2023

Miwa: The Sacred Fox - Big Update 1.1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear players!
New update 1.1.7 is live! You can expect a lot of new stuff!

New content

  • Reworked bridges / gates with levers or pressure plates
  • New UI for bridges / gates with levers or pressure plates
  • Now you know how much levers / pressure plates you need to open specific bridge / gate
  • Now you know which type of key element you need for specific bridge / gate
  • New textures for levers
  • Now you know if the lever is active or unactive with a green light
  • New tool tips positions
  • New camera FOV for Miwa
  • New icon for the game

New changes

  • Prologue level small changes
  • Post-Prologue level small changes
  • Level I End changes + UI
  • Level III changes
  • Level V changes
  • Level VII changes
  • Level X changes
  • Level XII changes
  • Level XIV changes
  • Added more objects in some levels
  • Improved lighting in many levels

Fixes

  • Speedrun levels fixed for better gameplay
  • Text fixes
  • Colliders fixes
  • Visual Cues not showing everytime / Fixed

And thats all! Enjoy a new update!
Baki Studio

