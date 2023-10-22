Miwa: The Sacred Fox - Big Update 1.1.7

Hello dear players!
New update 1.1.7 is live! You can expect a lot of new stuff!
New content
- Reworked bridges / gates with levers or pressure plates
- New UI for bridges / gates with levers or pressure plates
- Now you know how much levers / pressure plates you need to open specific bridge / gate
- Now you know which type of key element you need for specific bridge / gate
- New textures for levers
- Now you know if the lever is active or unactive with a green light
- New tool tips positions
- New camera FOV for Miwa
- New icon for the game
New changes
- Prologue level small changes
- Post-Prologue level small changes
- Level I End changes + UI
- Level III changes
- Level V changes
- Level VII changes
- Level X changes
- Level XII changes
- Level XIV changes
- Added more objects in some levels
- Improved lighting in many levels
Fixes
- Speedrun levels fixed for better gameplay
- Text fixes
- Colliders fixes
- Visual Cues not showing everytime / Fixed
And thats all! Enjoy a new update!
Baki Studio
