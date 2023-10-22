- Fixed collision bug during unmanned tank combat
- Adjusted to make destroying the tank armor slightly easier based on difficulty level
- Modified sliding distance after unmanned tank wall collision to be proportional to difficulty level
- Smoothed fade-out after intro bike combat
Axiom of Maria Test update for 22 October 2023
0.23.231022 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
