 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Axiom of Maria Test update for 22 October 2023

0.23.231022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12504226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed collision bug during unmanned tank combat
  • Adjusted to make destroying the tank armor slightly easier based on difficulty level
  • Modified sliding distance after unmanned tank wall collision to be proportional to difficulty level
  • Smoothed fade-out after intro bike combat

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2355601 Depot 2355601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link