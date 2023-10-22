Patch 1.048 (Beta channel.)

This update has been pushed to the Beta channel, since SDK is still in progress and is very unstable, the update will be pushed to the main channel once the SDK will be ready to use.

To test this update, please refer to changing to Beta channel over here in order to recieve less stable updates:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1701890/view/6042200176425827844

Most of the Quality Of Life suggestions came from fellow players, mainly Nordanix, thank you for putting time and effort into suggestions and bug reports, they are always appreciated!

(More will come in the future patches.)

Changelog:

D.Magnum - Charged Shot - No longer stores the charge when pressing the pause menu.

Boost - Dropkick - Reduced the internal cooldown from 2 seconds to half a second.

UI - Replaced Char. with Character as there was plenty of space.

UI - Upgrades Menu - Buy move buttons are now a bit easier to see and understand when the button is selected.

UI - Movelist - No longer shows Items tab from the Upgrades menu.

UI - Now the game actually asks if you want to Quit the mission instead of just immidiately booting you into the menu.

UI - Now when completing the level with the gamepad, you can't accidentally exit the game by moving the active button into an invisible UI element.

General - Removed the debug command that played the "combat finished" effect when pressing 6 on the keyboard.

Achievements - Fixed some incorrect names from the earlier versions of the game. An oversight, for sure.

Main Menu - Added a button to load custom scenes created from the SDK once the save file is loaded.

Tutorial, Loading screen text, Mission 5, Post-Game - Fixed minor grammar spellings.

Mission 01 and Mission 11 - Improved Occulusion Culling to increase performance + fix some of the objects turning invisible.

Mission 03 - Fixed a possible soft lock, if player entered a combat arena and then entered another combat arena.

Mission 09 - Fixed a possible soft lock in one of the Arenas if entered on the left side.

Mission 11 - Pests will now shoot regardless of the difficulty.

Mission 12 - Arena - Added missing collision around the edges of the arena.

Video hints - Fixed the pulley hint and the hoop hint having incorrect text in the hint.

Post-Game - No longer plays Orb Pickup sound whenever Post-Game is loaded.

Post-Game - The fade-in effect no longer flashes, thus making the transition from loading screen to the level smoother.

Training mode - If the enemy somehow dies (such as enemy exploding itself) the Training mode will now spawn the same enemy.

Training mode - Added a toggle to enable infinite Chaos Trigger.

Training mode - Added a toggle to enable infinite Sinner energy.

Additional work on the SDK, what remains is as follows:

To Add Boss support.

To Add NPC dialogue support.

To Add Duo Boss support

To Add Checkpoint system to work in the SDK created levels.

To Add Rail grind support.

While there is a package you can technically try to install in the game's folder now, I would NOT advise you to do it until I provide proper instructions. Trust me, you'll hate it without some kind of documentation.

Note: 🥴 workshop stuff smells.