Half-Life 2: VR Mod - Episode One update for 22 October 2023

October update

Share · View all patches · Build 12504090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Potential fix for a race condition that may have caused crashes on level transitions or loading saves
  • Stop haptic effects when opening the menu
  • Fix shotgun not visually ejecting a shell when pumping
  • Fix crossbow model not showing hand for left-handed players

