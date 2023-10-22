- Potential fix for a race condition that may have caused crashes on level transitions or loading saves
- Stop haptic effects when opening the menu
- Fix shotgun not visually ejecting a shell when pumping
- Fix crossbow model not showing hand for left-handed players
Half-Life 2: VR Mod - Episode One update for 22 October 2023
October update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2177751 Depot 2177751
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update