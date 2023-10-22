 Skip to content

Half-Life 2: VR Mod update for 22 October 2023

October update

October update

Share · View all patches · Build 12504088 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Potential fix for a race condition that may have caused crashes on level transitions or loading saves
  • Stop haptic effects when opening the menu
  • Fix shotgun not visually ejecting a shell when pumping

