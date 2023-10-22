Minor update patches

·Added custom drawing Mod sharing mechanism, put all folders of the DIY directory into the Mod resource directory to automatically load

·Added mod documentation related to skill cards, items, enchantments, talents, etc

·Change the mod loading mode of vals, and the entry mods of different vals can be automatically merged

·Fixed a bug where the player summoned the character, and the skill took effect but the card panel was not displayed

·Adjust the value of the skill card "Blood" and fix the English description (re-acquisition takes effect)

About cloud archiving

The game itself does not have any code for cloud saves and is fully managed by Steam

About the game suddenly not starting