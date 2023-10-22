Minor update patches

·Added custom drawing Mod sharing mechanism, put all folders of the DIY directory into the Mod resource directory to automatically load
·Added mod documentation related to skill cards, items, enchantments, talents, etc
·Change the mod loading mode of vals, and the entry mods of different vals can be automatically merged
·Fixed a bug where the player summoned the character, and the skill took effect but the card panel was not displayed
·Adjust the value of the skill card "Blood" and fix the English description (re-acquisition takes effect)
-
About cloud archiving
The game itself does not have any code for cloud saves and is fully managed by Steam
-
About the game suddenly not starting
- Mostly appear in players with dual graphics cards or dual monitors, you can try to turn off one monitor first, and then turn on the other monitor after normal startup
- It may be because the antivirus software deleted the core files of the game, please try to verify the integrity and confirm whether the antivirus software has done sth
- When it still doesn't work, you can try to leave a message in the Steam discussion board, or directly join QQ to contact me
Changed files in this update