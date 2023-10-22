 Skip to content

Escape from Norwood update for 22 October 2023

Less confusion all around

Share · View all patches · Build 12504061 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Display the name of rooms you have not yet visited on the city map
  • Changed accessibility toggle to Control + F12
  • Fixed a color, a price, an entrance too lenient and typos

