Halloween 2023 Encore

Hello everyone!
We've just released a new set of cosmetics for this year's Halloween event. These will be available until the end of the month.
New cosmetics:
- Spider Beret
- 3 New Halloween Masks
- Skeleton Outfit
- Einstein Hair
- Einstein Moustache
These are all weighted at the same rarity as the pumpkins to help you find them by the end of the month.
Included with this update is a few fixes too, namely issues with the ruins case being impossible to complete due to a rare bug, issues with the castle generation and invisible colliders in the ruins submaze.
Pigman Plushie Extension
We have also received an extension to the limited edition pigman plushie; If you want one, grab it soon as once the timer runs out, these won't be produced again!
Get him here: Labyrinthine Pigman Plushie
Happy Hunting!
Changed files in this update