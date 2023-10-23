Halloween 2023 Encore

Hello everyone!

We've just released a new set of cosmetics for this year's Halloween event. These will be available until the end of the month.

New cosmetics:

Spider Beret

3 New Halloween Masks

Skeleton Outfit

Einstein Hair

Einstein Moustache

These are all weighted at the same rarity as the pumpkins to help you find them by the end of the month.

Included with this update is a few fixes too, namely issues with the ruins case being impossible to complete due to a rare bug, issues with the castle generation and invisible colliders in the ruins submaze.

Pigman Plushie Extension



We have also received an extension to the limited edition pigman plushie; If you want one, grab it soon as once the timer runs out, these won't be produced again!

Get him here: Labyrinthine Pigman Plushie

Happy Hunting!