Labyrinthine update for 23 October 2023

Halloween 2023 Encore

Labyrinthine update for 23 October 2023 · Build 12504031

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We've just released a new set of cosmetics for this year's Halloween event. These will be available until the end of the month.

New cosmetics:
  • Spider Beret
  • 3 New Halloween Masks
  • Skeleton Outfit
  • Einstein Hair
  • Einstein Moustache

These are all weighted at the same rarity as the pumpkins to help you find them by the end of the month.

Included with this update is a few fixes too, namely issues with the ruins case being impossible to complete due to a rare bug, issues with the castle generation and invisible colliders in the ruins submaze.

Pigman Plushie Extension


We have also received an extension to the limited edition pigman plushie; If you want one, grab it soon as once the timer runs out, these won't be produced again!

Get him here: Labyrinthine Pigman Plushie

Happy Hunting!

