Untrusted - v1.180 - Changelog
Season 8 starts today!
Game Economy changes
- Challenges rewards adjusted
- Consumables cost adjusted
- Payout adjusted
- Famed operatives are no longer available for purchase.
Game balance changes
- Very minor RNG chance tweaks
- "Cover your tracks" is no longer RNG, however it will protect only from Arrest attempts.
- "Bounty Hunter" gains "Follow"
- "Desperate measures" can now be used from N3
- "Review connection logs" cooldown lowered by 24 hours
Client-side Changes
- Static background now disables the background in the lobby as well
- Minor miscellaneous improvements
Server-side Changes
- Bots will be disabled on November 1st due to Valve policy against generative-AI made content. You can read more about it here https://www.playuntrusted.com/patch-1-180-featuring-season-8-is-out-now/
- Miscellaneous minor bugfixes/improvements
Changed files in this update