Untrusted update for 22 October 2023

Untrusted - v1.180 - Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 12504029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Season 8 starts today!​

Game Economy changes

  • Challenges rewards adjusted
  • Consumables cost adjusted
  • Payout adjusted
  • Famed operatives are no longer available for purchase.

Game balance changes

  • Very minor RNG chance tweaks
  • "Cover your tracks" is no longer RNG, however it will protect only from Arrest attempts.
  • "Bounty Hunter" gains "Follow"
  • "Desperate measures" can now be used from N3
  • "Review connection logs" cooldown lowered by 24 hours

Client-side Changes

  • Static background now disables the background in the lobby as well
  • Minor miscellaneous improvements

Server-side Changes

Changed files in this update

