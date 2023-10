Share · View all patches · Build 12503989 · Last edited 22 October 2023 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Kay's Destiny updates to version 1.2.5

This version includes:

-Full testing of main campaign and all sidequests/minigames of the whole game into both languages (english and italian).

Major/minor gameplay and texts bugfixing

In the last testing phase will be tested all completionism/post game sidequests