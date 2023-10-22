Update V 0.3.1 - Bulletrework

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Features:
- The "Incendiara" map has been reworked and added back to the game
- The bullet system has been fundamentally reworked to improve performance
Improvements:
- Reduced the number of objects managed over the network and a reduction in calls to the server (resulting in a significantly better ping, especially later in the game)
- Fixed visual issue with shooting effects
- Pathfinding has been improved on various maps
