 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

2089 - Space Divided update for 22 October 2023

Update V 0.3.1 - Bulletrework

Share · View all patches · Build 12503955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • The "Incendiara" map has been reworked and added back to the game
  • The bullet system has been fundamentally reworked to improve performance

Improvements:

  • Reduced the number of objects managed over the network and a reduction in calls to the server (resulting in a significantly better ping, especially later in the game)
  • Fixed visual issue with shooting effects
  • Pathfinding has been improved on various maps

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1653771 Depot 1653771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link