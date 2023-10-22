- Optimized proximity sensors readout during astrogation. The astrogation sequence could be slower on low-end machines, especially with a high-resolution LIDAR installed.
- Fixed the Morse code radios to deliver more readable Morse code and not confuse dots with dashes anymore.
- The "Driving Stick" achievement will not be granted if you just float in place or spin around a habitat.
- Updated translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 22 October 2023
1.25.16 - Falling Free
Patchnotes via Steam Community
