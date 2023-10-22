 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 22 October 2023

1.25.16 - Falling Free

Share · View all patches · Build 12503854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized proximity sensors readout during astrogation. The astrogation sequence could be slower on low-end machines, especially with a high-resolution LIDAR installed.
  • Fixed the Morse code radios to deliver more readable Morse code and not confuse dots with dashes anymore.
  • The "Driving Stick" achievement will not be granted if you just float in place or spin around a habitat.
  • Updated translations.

Changed files in this update

ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
  • Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link