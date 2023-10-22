 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Garage Kit update for 22 October 2023

Desktop Garage Kit 1.7.2 updated on Oct 19, 2023.

Share · View all patches · Build 12503708 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enhanced interactions with some of the girls, adding more interaction points(Hip, Cheek, and Ear).
  • Added a pause dance action to the dance mode (press the space bar). (Special thanks to もふG)
  • Other bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2264091 Depot 2264091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link