- Enhanced interactions with some of the girls, adding more interaction points(Hip, Cheek, and Ear).
- Added a pause dance action to the dance mode (press the space bar). (Special thanks to もふG)
- Other bug fixes.
Desktop Garage Kit update for 22 October 2023
Desktop Garage Kit 1.7.2 updated on Oct 19, 2023.
