Build 629 Changelog

CHANGES
-
Added setting for Battery Font Size - Settings/Wrist/Battery Widget/Battery Font Size
-
Added setting for Media themeing - Settings/Wrist/Media Player/Media Themeing
-
Added setting for Input Blocking Behavior - Settings/Experimental/Input Blocking Behavior
-
Battery widget will now sort devices by active state, putting disconnected devices at the back of the list.
BUG FIXES
-
Fixed an issue where the Window Select button was not behaving properly.
-
Fixed an issue where the Dominant Hand setting was not properly updating which hand the Wrist UI was on without a restart.
Changed files in this update