XSOverlay update for 22 October 2023

Build 629 Changelog

CHANGES

  • Added setting for Battery Font Size - Settings/Wrist/Battery Widget/Battery Font Size

  • Added setting for Media themeing - Settings/Wrist/Media Player/Media Themeing

  • Added setting for Input Blocking Behavior - Settings/Experimental/Input Blocking Behavior

  • Battery widget will now sort devices by active state, putting disconnected devices at the back of the list.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the Window Select button was not behaving properly.

  • Fixed an issue where the Dominant Hand setting was not properly updating which hand the Wrist UI was on without a restart.

