先程のアップデートの際、書き換えてはいけない場所を誤って書き換えた結果として、怪異の座標が大幅にズレて天井や床下を歩いていました。修正されました。
大変失礼しました。
国際指定怪異124号 東京廃村 update for 22 October 2023
23/10/22 不具合修正
Patchnotes via Steam Community
先程のアップデートの際、書き換えてはいけない場所を誤って書き換えた結果として、怪異の座標が大幅にズレて天井や床下を歩いていました。修正されました。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2563161 Depot 2563161
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update