国際指定怪異124号 東京廃村 update for 22 October 2023

23/10/22　不具合修正

先程のアップデートの際、書き換えてはいけない場所を誤って書き換えた結果として、怪異の座標が大幅にズレて天井や床下を歩いていました。修正されました。
大変失礼しました。

