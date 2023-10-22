- Fixed bug where you couldn't go to moon without getting stuck in machine in mayor's house
- Fixed bug where detached head man didn't say unique dialogue in easy mode
- Made Megacomplex basement reenterable
- Made Persuaded not instantly unapply itself
- Added new advisor face sprite
- Fixed prison sequence break
Super Gorilla Quest update for 22 October 2023
Update notes for v1.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2565731 Depot 2565731
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update