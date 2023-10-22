 Skip to content

Super Gorilla Quest update for 22 October 2023

Update notes for v1.9

Update notes for v1.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where you couldn't go to moon without getting stuck in machine in mayor's house
  • Fixed bug where detached head man didn't say unique dialogue in easy mode
  • Made Megacomplex basement reenterable
  • Made Persuaded not instantly unapply itself
  • Added new advisor face sprite
  • Fixed prison sequence break

Changed files in this update

