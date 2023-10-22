 Skip to content

Outpath update for 22 October 2023

Outpath v1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12503599

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

A big patch fixing a lot of things, I hope it will make Outpath a better experience!

Change Log:

  • Added new sprites to the 8 letters.
  • Optimization skill replaced by another new skill: Chlorophyll Extraction.
  • New UI for Crop Plots.
  • Fixed achievements: Knowledge, My diet, One Punch Man.
  • Novice builder, Skilled builder, Expert builder and Architect achievements decreased requirements and fixed.
  • Icecream now has an effect.
  • Synergies dissapearing fixed.
  • Electrifiers now charge builds more often.
  • Buffed aqua butterfly spawn rate.
  • Fixed some prop names.
  • You can craft now Luslite and Dimber in the Spirit Forge.
  • Break particles option fixed.
  • Buffed again iron deposits.
  • Dark Sorcery Table won't transform into a workbench when loading the game.
  • Old tier tools and artifacts will no longer appear in the inventory.
  • Bird companion will appear once you read a letter.
  • Bird now eats more types of foods.
  • Decreased Bony Trophies from 15 to 10 creatures.
  • Summoner skill price fixed.
  • Decreased price of first expansions in the Amberpath biome.
  • Changed devourer UI so now indicates how much Health needs to charge itself.
  • You can't no longer use Capture Nets having 0 in the inventory.
  • Duplication skill fixed.
  • Fixed some misspelling.
  • Changed Island Eater sprite and increased cooldown to 10s.
  • Fixed some UIs staying after dismantle.
  • You can't no longer record a gif while changing the name of a Teleporter.
  • Can't no longer save inside the cave (this was triggering the permanent night bug and a couple more bugs).

Next thing I will work on is Cloud save.

Much love to all who support me! ːluvː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2237970/Outpath/

Have a nice day/night! ːwinter2019happyyulː
David

