Outpath v1.0.7

Last edited 22 October 2023

Hey everyone!

A big patch fixing a lot of things, I hope it will make Outpath a better experience!

Change Log:

Added new sprites to the 8 letters.

Optimization skill replaced by another new skill: Chlorophyll Extraction.

New UI for Crop Plots.

Fixed achievements: Knowledge, My diet, One Punch Man.

Novice builder, Skilled builder, Expert builder and Architect achievements decreased requirements and fixed.

Icecream now has an effect.

Synergies dissapearing fixed.

Electrifiers now charge builds more often.

Buffed aqua butterfly spawn rate.

Fixed some prop names.

You can craft now Luslite and Dimber in the Spirit Forge.

Break particles option fixed.

Buffed again iron deposits.

Dark Sorcery Table won't transform into a workbench when loading the game.

Old tier tools and artifacts will no longer appear in the inventory.

Bird companion will appear once you read a letter.

Bird now eats more types of foods.

Decreased Bony Trophies from 15 to 10 creatures.

Summoner skill price fixed.

Decreased price of first expansions in the Amberpath biome.

Changed devourer UI so now indicates how much Health needs to charge itself.

You can't no longer use Capture Nets having 0 in the inventory.

Duplication skill fixed.

Fixed some misspelling.

Changed Island Eater sprite and increased cooldown to 10s.

Fixed some UIs staying after dismantle.

You can't no longer record a gif while changing the name of a Teleporter.

Can't no longer save inside the cave (this was triggering the permanent night bug and a couple more bugs).

Next thing I will work on is Cloud save.

Much love to all who support me! ːluvː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2237970/Outpath/

Have a nice day/night! ːwinter2019happyyulː

David