Outpath v1.0.7

Hey everyone!
A big patch fixing a lot of things, I hope it will make Outpath a better experience!
Change Log:
- Added new sprites to the 8 letters.
- Optimization skill replaced by another new skill: Chlorophyll Extraction.
- New UI for Crop Plots.
- Fixed achievements: Knowledge, My diet, One Punch Man.
- Novice builder, Skilled builder, Expert builder and Architect achievements decreased requirements and fixed.
- Icecream now has an effect.
- Synergies dissapearing fixed.
- Electrifiers now charge builds more often.
- Buffed aqua butterfly spawn rate.
- Fixed some prop names.
- You can craft now Luslite and Dimber in the Spirit Forge.
- Break particles option fixed.
- Buffed again iron deposits.
- Dark Sorcery Table won't transform into a workbench when loading the game.
- Old tier tools and artifacts will no longer appear in the inventory.
- Bird companion will appear once you read a letter.
- Bird now eats more types of foods.
- Decreased Bony Trophies from 15 to 10 creatures.
- Summoner skill price fixed.
- Decreased price of first expansions in the Amberpath biome.
- Changed devourer UI so now indicates how much Health needs to charge itself.
- You can't no longer use Capture Nets having 0 in the inventory.
- Duplication skill fixed.
- Fixed some misspelling.
- Changed Island Eater sprite and increased cooldown to 10s.
- Fixed some UIs staying after dismantle.
- You can't no longer record a gif while changing the name of a Teleporter.
- Can't no longer save inside the cave (this was triggering the permanent night bug and a couple more bugs).
Next thing I will work on is Cloud save.
Much love to all who support me! ːluvː
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2237970/Outpath/
Have a nice day/night! ːwinter2019happyyulː
David
