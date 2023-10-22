 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dragon's Ruler update for 22 October 2023

Ver. 1.2.0 Withdrawal from battle as a single unit was implemented.

Share · View all patches · Build 12503598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Previously, only whole units could withdraw from battle, but from this version, units can do so individually, so it is no longer necessary for all allies to withdraw in order to preserve a single allied unit that is about to die with lots of experience.

When you select "Withdrawal" in battle, a checklist of units will be lined up, and you must uncheck the units you wish to disengage.
When the "Decide Member" button appears, press it and only the unchecked units will withdraw from the battlefield and return to their home countries.
If you wish to withdraw all units together, click the "Withdraw All" button.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2528211 Depot 2528211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link