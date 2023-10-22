Empire Chronicles (Version 1.1.2) - Minor Update
- Bug Fix: Fixed a node on Scarlett's skill tree being skipped.
- Bug Fix: Disabled being able to use a warp stone once D'ivore is under attack until then next time you use an Inn.
- Bug Fix: Fixed Torvos giving multiple Power Scrolls.
- Bug Fix: Changed it so you don't need to introduce yourself to your party members as Scarlett after arriving at Artellas Estate.
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused the Ashlan bridge battle to trigger incorrectly.
- Bug Fix: Fixed two doors in ashlan castle that did no open properly.
- Bug Fix: Fixed Ashlan Castle being extra dark at night.
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue with Morgeac in Witty Steward Inn freezing the game when asked about rumors.
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue with the Witty Steward Inn stairs hitbox.
- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue with the Arto's Arcane Assemblage stairs.
- Bug Fix: Shobaltz House placed you at the wrong spot when exiting in Ashlan.
- Bug Fix: Sour Gourd trees in Savana Rat Wilds had a slight lag/delay when picking up their fruits.
Changed files in this update