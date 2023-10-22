Fixed a respawn bug when the mana fountain is broken at the graveyard shift
Fixed a collision bug with the Thorn Wall spell
MageWorks update for 22 October 2023
Patch 2.0.148.1 October 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed a respawn bug when the mana fountain is broken at the graveyard shift
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
MageWorks Content Depot 494781
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update