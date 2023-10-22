 Skip to content

MageWorks update for 22 October 2023

Patch 2.0.148.1 October 2023

Patch 2.0.148.1 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a respawn bug when the mana fountain is broken at the graveyard shift
Fixed a collision bug with the Thorn Wall spell

Changed files in this update

MageWorks Content Depot 494781
