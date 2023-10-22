 Skip to content

Pixel Colony update for 22 October 2023

Minor Patch 1.0.4

Build 12503423

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now, gemstones and dungeons are appear more than the minimum. (gemstone 6 / dungeon 3)
  • Increase the cost of removing natural objects (stone : tools 1 -> 3 / iron : magic tools 1 -> 3)
  • Bug Fixed : camera movement was unsmooth at the edges of the map.

