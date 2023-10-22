Roody:2d 0.10.2 beta

- Fixed rollers ignoring being powered
- Cyan beams changing colors now update the block they were holding
- Guidebook no longer uses English modifiers for localization, instead a new set of localization keys BLOCK_TITLE were added
- Optimized entities, especially when many chunks are loaded
- Actuators no longer have a missing texture in zoomed-out view
