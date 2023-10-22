 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roody:2d update for 22 October 2023

Roody:2d 0.10.2 beta

Share · View all patches · Build 12503400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed rollers ignoring being powered
  • Cyan beams changing colors now update the block they were holding
  • Guidebook no longer uses English modifiers for localization, instead a new set of localization keys BLOCK_TITLE were added
  • Optimized entities, especially when many chunks are loaded
  • Actuators no longer have a missing texture in zoomed-out view

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2345221 Depot 2345221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link