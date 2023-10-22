 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 22 October 2023

PC Build 602 - Dive in the Hive Updated, Explosions More Efficient

Share · View all patches · Build 12503399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Additional minor fixes to Dive in the Hive.
  • Explosions use fewer particles per second for improved framerate.
  • Patriot Oxide and Patriot Oxide Fury leave behind vehicle body after respawn.

