- Additional minor fixes to Dive in the Hive.
- Explosions use fewer particles per second for improved framerate.
- Patriot Oxide and Patriot Oxide Fury leave behind vehicle body after respawn.
MotorCubs RC update for 22 October 2023
PC Build 602 - Dive in the Hive Updated, Explosions More Efficient
