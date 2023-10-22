Bug Fixes & Optimizations

Hey everyone! We have been working on some new things, but we had to drop an update to address some issue with players and the Quest 3 headset. This update fixes all movement issues.
This update addresses a variety of issues and contains some optimizations.
Bugs
- Fixed issue with Meta Quest 3 headsets not able to get past tutorial.
- Fixed issue with weapons sometimes not saving to inventory.
- Fixed issue with some doors getting stuck on player body.
- Fixed issue with some subtitles not showing correctly.
- Fixed some lighting issues in the dirt lot level.
- Fixed lighting issue in main factory.
- Fixed issue with hand disappearing if two handed weapon we held at foregrip.
Optimizations
- Performed an optimization pass in the main factory
- Reduced the memory footprint for a few levels
