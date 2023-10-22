 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Living Remain update for 22 October 2023

Bug Fixes & Optimizations

Share · View all patches · Build 12503364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We have been working on some new things, but we had to drop an update to address some issue with players and the Quest 3 headset. This update fixes all movement issues.

This update addresses a variety of issues and contains some optimizations.

Bugs

  • Fixed issue with Meta Quest 3 headsets not able to get past tutorial.
  • Fixed issue with weapons sometimes not saving to inventory.
  • Fixed issue with some doors getting stuck on player body.
  • Fixed issue with some subtitles not showing correctly.
  • Fixed some lighting issues in the dirt lot level.
  • Fixed lighting issue in main factory.
  • Fixed issue with hand disappearing if two handed weapon we held at foregrip.

Optimizations

  • Performed an optimization pass in the main factory
  • Reduced the memory footprint for a few levels

Changed files in this update

The Days After Content Depot 594221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link