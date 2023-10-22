Bug Fixes & Optimizations

Hey everyone! We have been working on some new things, but we had to drop an update to address some issue with players and the Quest 3 headset. This update fixes all movement issues.

This update addresses a variety of issues and contains some optimizations.

Bugs

Fixed issue with Meta Quest 3 headsets not able to get past tutorial.

Fixed issue with weapons sometimes not saving to inventory.

Fixed issue with some doors getting stuck on player body.

Fixed issue with some subtitles not showing correctly.

Fixed some lighting issues in the dirt lot level.

Fixed lighting issue in main factory.

Fixed issue with hand disappearing if two handed weapon we held at foregrip.

Optimizations