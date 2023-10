Hello~! There has been more constructive criticism over the size of the crank interaction box in the cave entrance. So now, it is even bigger!

Crank interaction box is now bigger, without losing the puzzle element of the section.

There is now a recommendation to get the "good ending" if the player gets the "bad ending" to the game, as the good ending is VASTLY superior to the bad ending in even way.

Please continue to enjoy Manny's!