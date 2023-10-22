Update V0.7.65

【New Content】

Increased mercenary levels by 5, now you can level up to Epic X.

Increased the mod capacity of Epic X to 104. (Previously 96)

Added 3 new achievements for Endless Mode. (You can obtain 3 mods from them, which will be added in future updates)

You can now view the HP of elite monsters with boss information mod.

You can now check fusion recipes in the Base - Equipment interface.

【Optimizations】

At Master and Epic levels, you need to complete a certain number of tasks to be able to buy off the commander. (1 required for Master and 2 required for Epic)

Removed the option for unlimited equipment quantity. (The current limit is 8)

【Fixed Issues】

Fixed an issue where the Boss White Chubby's skill couldn't trigger.

Fixed an issue where Boss White Chubby's Ground-pounding skill and Big Icy Worm's Area-freezing skill had fixed damage at 20.

Fixed an issue where damage numbers and bloody effects wouldn't display correctly when hit by Boss skills.

