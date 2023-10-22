Share · View all patches · Build 12503215 · Last edited 22 October 2023 – 05:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow Rock Enjoyers!

Today, we are very excited to be announcing this new update for Rock Life; Rock Life 2.1: The Polished Rock Update! Now available for both Windows and macOS!

We have added many changes, notability, a robust rock selection and now... accessories!

Wear all kinds of styles for both online and offline!

Additionally, there are a few more achievements that have been added too!

In the future, we will continue to add more achievements for beginners and for hard to the core Geologists as well!

Thank you everyone very much, and as always, ROCK ON!!