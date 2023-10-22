Territory – Alpha 5.121 – Balance and Improve

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Environment
- General map environment things around the map
- Added dirt paths between POI’s in order to give leads to players when exploring
Balancing
- Reduced spawn chance for a lot of valuable world item spawns
- Reduced spawn chance of random loot chest spawns
- Reduced spawn numbers of harvestable vehicles
Fixed
- M1891 Rifle on weird angle when ADS crouched
- Pickup animation locked players legs and made player stand when crouched
- Several code base fixes and improvements
