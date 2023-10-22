 Skip to content

Territory update for 22 October 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.121 – Balance and Improve

Build 12503194

Environment

  • General map environment things around the map
  • Added dirt paths between POI’s in order to give leads to players when exploring

Balancing

  • Reduced spawn chance for a lot of valuable world item spawns
  • Reduced spawn chance of random loot chest spawns
  • Reduced spawn numbers of harvestable vehicles

Fixed

  • M1891 Rifle on weird angle when ADS crouched
  • Pickup animation locked players legs and made player stand when crouched
  • Several code base fixes and improvements

